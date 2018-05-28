Memorial Day ceremony at LA National Cemetery draws thousands

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One of the largest Memorial Day ceremonies in Southern California is taking place at the L.A. National Cemetery, where local leaders and families of the fallen have gathered to pay their respects.
Among those in attendance are Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Randy C. Reeves, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs undersecretary for memorial affairs.
"There are too few moments left in this nation where we remember there are not divisions between us," Garcetti told the crowd gathered at the cemetery, which was established during the Civil War. "We can't paint different states different colors or tell people why if they're from rural or urban areas, we don't understand each other. We are all Americans and today reminds us of that."
More than 30 consulates are participating in the inaugural "Wreaths of Peace, Honor, and Remembrance" aspect of the ceremony.
This past weekend, Boy and Girl Scouts placed some 88,000 American flags on the graves of service members.