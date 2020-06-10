George Floyd

George Floyd protests: More demonstrations set for Wednesday throughout Los Angeles County

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the day after a funeral service and burial George Floyd were held for in his native Houston, several protests are scheduled to be held Wednesday across Los Angeles County as demonstrators continue to demand justice for the man whose death sparked a worldwide movement.

Demonstrations have been held daily across Southern California for more than a week, including a massive march in Hollywood that attracted more than 50,000 people.

Hundreds gathered Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, where hearse drivers participated in four funeral-like processions that originated at separate locations and converged at First Street and Broadway.

Wednesday's scheduled protests in Los Angeles County include:

George Floyd laid to rest after emotional service
EMBED More News Videos

From beautiful music, painting, and powerful speeches from Joe Biden and Mayor Turner, here's what you missed at George Floyd's celebration of life.


--10:30 a.m., a protest against "systemic racism and police brutality," Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood

--1:30 p.m., a peaceful protests organized by students in support of Black Lives Matter and racial equality, Broadway Elementary School, 1015 Lincoln Ave., Venice

--3 p.m, a demonstration for racial justice, Sunset Boulevard and Lucille Avenue, Silver Lake

--4 p.m., a protest advocating for the ouster of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, 211 West Temple Street, downtown Los Angeles

Philonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to "stop the pain" as lawmakers consider a sweeping law enforcement overhaul, so his brother George won't be just "another name" on a growing list of black Americans killed during interactions with police.

Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.

WATCH: 'Collective action can lead to change': UCLA professor discusses protests
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouthern californiaprotestuse of forceracismgeorge floydpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE: Floyd's brother testifies at House hearing
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Smithsonian working to preserve George Floyd protest art
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Brush fire spreads to at least 50 acres near Ventura
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
Brush fire erupts off 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass
Show More
Live updates: Press conferences and briefings today from local, state officials
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
LA supervisors vote to support statewide ban on sleeper hold
USC: 'Welcome home, Reggie Bush'
1 fired, another suspended from job after George Floyd death imitation
More TOP STORIES News