George Floyd protests: More demonstrations set for Wednesday throughout Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On the day after a funeral service and burial George Floyd were held for in his native Houston, several protests are scheduled to be held Wednesday across Los Angeles County as demonstrators continue to demand justice for the man whose death sparked a worldwide movement.Demonstrations have been held daily across Southern California for more than a week, including a massive march in Hollywood that attracted more than 50,000 people.Hundreds gathered Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles, where hearse drivers participated in four funeral-like processions that originated at separate locations and converged at First Street and Broadway.Wednesday's scheduled protests in Los Angeles County include:--10:30 a.m., a protest against "systemic racism and police brutality," Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood--1:30 p.m., a peaceful protests organized by students in support of Black Lives Matter and racial equality, Broadway Elementary School, 1015 Lincoln Ave., Venice--3 p.m, a demonstration for racial justice, Sunset Boulevard and Lucille Avenue, Silver Lake--4 p.m., a protest advocating for the ouster of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, 211 West Temple Street, downtown Los AngelesPhilonise Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to "stop the pain" as lawmakers consider a sweeping law enforcement overhaul, so his brother George won't be just "another name" on a growing list of black Americans killed during interactions with police.Floyd's appearance before a House hearing came a day after funeral services for George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man whose death has become a worldwide symbol in demonstrations over calls for changes to police practices and an end to racial prejudices.