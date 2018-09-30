More than 10K walked docks to see 2018 LA Harbor Boat Show

More than 10,000 people walked the docks to see the third annual L.A. Harbor Boat Show. The show was held at the Cabrillo Way Marina in San Pedro.The four-day event featured more than 150 boats. More than 100 vendors showed off the latest and greatest vessels.Attendees saw everything from entry-level boats to luxury yachts. This year's highlights included sailing demonstrations and the chance to try out stand-up paddle boards.The star of this year's show was an Ocean Alexander 85-foot yacht. It has a price tag of $6 million and takes $15,000 to fill it up with fuel.A beer garden, food trucks, music and other activities were also part of the event.The event used to be called the Southern California Boat Show until it moved to the Port of Los Angeles in 2016.