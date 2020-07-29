Mother and daughter in Orange County make, donate candles to provide stress relief for healthcare workers

Irvine, Calif. (KABC) -- Healthcare workers everywhere are dealing with elevated levels of stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So a mother and daughter team is doing their part to help relieve some of this stress by making and donating scented candles to doctors and nurses in Orange County, California."Anytime I watch the news and see these healthcare workers and the patients, it makes me very emotional," said Rammy Streit, co-founder of Calm Me Candles. "Our candles, the whole purpose of them is to bring positivity, calmness and happiness to others,""I work in surgical ICU where we are taking care of the COVID positive patients," said Vickie Nimmo, an RN at UC Irvine Medical Center. "It's a very stressful time, long shifts. Hopefully, I can use these candles, cause it's a stress relief candle. So hopefully it'll reduce my stress tonight.""As a family we've always made candles together. We've made them for teachers gifts. We'd give them as gifts to friends and family," said Streit. "Then my friends wanted to buy them for their friends. So that's how we created Calm Me Candles."Candle scents range from happy hour cocktail themes, including Mimosa, Margarita, Merlot and Chardonnay, to floral themes."Scents trigger different memories," said Dagny Streit, Rammy's daughter and co-founder of Calm Me Candles. "Scents may be able to trigger some happy events that happened in their life. Maybe a flower can remind them of a childhood memory which can lead to a lot of happiness and relief during this time.""I think it's great that the community helps support the people that are on the frontlines," said Rita Frerk, a Registered Nurse at UC Irvine Medical Center. "It feels really, really like we're valued."