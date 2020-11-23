Mother-daughter duo sells homemade face masks in Long Beach for a cause

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Mama Hanh's Masks in Long Beach is lending a helping hand to those who need it the most.
"Mama Hanh's Masks was an endeavor from when the pandemic really hit hard in March to try to provide those who are most vulnerable in our community with the protective equipment that they needed," said Ava Nguyen, who helps her mother distribute and market the masks.
The mother-daughter duo said they have sold well over 1,000 masks since March.
"We're one-for-one organization," Ava Nguyen said. "Whenever a person buys any mask, we basically use those funds to continue to sustain our donation operations."
The Nguyen's have donated over 1,000 hygiene kits to local organizations, such as the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.
"We're a 100% volunteer-run and volunteer-led organization so it really makes such a huge difference for us when small family-owned businesses reach out asking if we need help," said SELAH co-founder Cat Kim.
The Nguyen's immigrated to California from Vietnam after the Fall of Saigon, where Ava said her mother picked up sewing as a skill to survive.
"It's also great for me as a second generation, Vietnamese American immigrant to see my mom use those skills that she learned in a different capacity to help people," Ava said.
You can find Mama Hanh's Masks at local markets and on Etsy. Follow them on Instagram for more information.
