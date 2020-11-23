be localish los angeles

Mother-daughter duo sells homemade face masks in Long Beach for a cause

For every mask purchased, Mama Hanh's Masks in Long Beach donates a hygiene kit to someone experiencing homelessness.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Mama Hanh's Masks in Long Beach is lending a helping hand to those who need it the most.

"Mama Hanh's Masks was an endeavor from when the pandemic really hit hard in March to try to provide those who are most vulnerable in our community with the protective equipment that they needed," said Ava Nguyen, who helps her mother distribute and market the masks.

The mother-daughter duo said they have sold well over 1,000 masks since March.

"We're one-for-one organization," Ava Nguyen said. "Whenever a person buys any mask, we basically use those funds to continue to sustain our donation operations."

The Nguyen's have donated over 1,000 hygiene kits to local organizations, such as the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

"We're a 100% volunteer-run and volunteer-led organization so it really makes such a huge difference for us when small family-owned businesses reach out asking if we need help," said SELAH co-founder Cat Kim.

The Nguyen's immigrated to California from Vietnam after the Fall of Saigon, where Ava said her mother picked up sewing as a skill to survive.

"It's also great for me as a second generation, Vietnamese American immigrant to see my mom use those skills that she learned in a different capacity to help people," Ava said.

You can find Mama Hanh's Masks at local markets and on Etsy. Follow them on Instagram for more information.

Click here to share "Be Localish" ideas and submit your favorite business to be featured.

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslong beachlos angeleslos angeles countysouthern californiacaliforniacommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusin the communitycovid 19 pandemicbe localishcovid 19be localish los angeleslong beachface masksmall businesshomelessfamily
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
Brother and sister Inglewood restaurant owners lean on community during pandemic
Silver Lake restaurant owner says restaurant industry needs help
6 of LA's most famous horror movie filming locations to visit this Halloween
This creative vending machine is filled with art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
LA County to shut down all dining Wednesday amid COVID surge
Students from Compton, Tustin named Rhodes Scholars
Man leaves $3K tip for beer as restaurant closes
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Show More
Man charged with assault after exhaling on women
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus
Hydrogen replacing fossil fuels and becoming main source of power
Newsom, family quarantine after exposure to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News