Cannon's Life Matters: Mural honors 5-year-old boy shot and killed while riding bike

A stranger has taken it upon himself to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who was tragically shot and killed last weekend.
LEE COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has taken it upon himself to memorialize 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was tragically shot and killed last weekend.

"Cannon's Life Matters," a mural reads. On Friday, just one day after Cannon's funeral, "Skeeter" Tulloch painted the mural in remembrance of the 5-year-old.

Father of 5-year-old killed says he had dinner with suspect night before son's death
"They can't imagine what it's like to hold your son in your arms with a gunshot wound to the head, and his blood is running down your arms."



"I just wanted everybody to have something to see," Tulloch said. He says the mural served nothing more than a tribute to the little boy and nothing else.

Due to the fear of public scrutiny, Tulloch did not want to disclose the street name or where the mural was placed.

RELATED: 'He meant the world to me': Family, friends honor life of Cannon Hinnant
"He meant the world to me, just like all the other kids that are mine I helped raise," Cannon's stepfather said.


Tulloch says in the next couple of days he plans to go over the mural with another layer of brightly colored paint.

Since Cannon's death, his story has garnered national attention. People all across the world have been using several hashtags with Cannon's name, sending prayers, words of encouragement, and even monetary donations.

Darius Sessoms, 25, is in jail on no bond, facing a first-degree murder charge. Nearly a week later, the Wilson Police Department has not released any information regarding a motive.

Cannon Hinnant's stepfather says he was "a loving little boy, loved everything, loved everybody"
