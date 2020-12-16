Overturned big rig, car on 5 Freeway in Sylmar
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
spark of love
Muralist Muck Rock gives back with peace-inspired Spark of Love t-shirt
KABC
By
Karl Schmid
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
community & events
los angeles
spark of love
spirit of giving
mural arts
community
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Muralist gives back with peace-inspired Spark of Love t-shirt
Muralist gives back with his art
Muralist pays tribute to firefighters with Spark of Love t-shirt
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in SoCal
2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Firefighter injured after blaze rips through Chatsworth building
Amid criticism, Gascon says defendants will face accountability
LA County again breaks records for COVID-19 deaths, cases
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
SoCal wildlife: Pair of foxes spotted on Manhattan Beach
Show More
SoCal woman pays tribute to health care workers through music
San Bernardino County sues Newsom over stay-home order
Trump admin. cuts $200M in healthcare funds to CA over abortions
NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off layaway items at Compton store
Pasadena's Showcase House opens virtual doors
More TOP STORIES News