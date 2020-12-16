Muralist Muck Rock gives back with peace-inspired design to help kids

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts.
Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock.
Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s.
"I think that art is brining a lot of light to people, and especially street art is very important right now because museums and galleries are closed," she added.
ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.
"The financial situation which has compounded down into an emotional situation, and you know people are just going through it so much. A lot of people don't have funding to buy gifts," she shared.
If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
"I just think it's really important right now to try and help kids to have somewhat of a normal Christmas," Muck told ABC7.
ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Jules Muck's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.