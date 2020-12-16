spark of love

Muralist Muck Rock gives back with peace-inspired design to help kids

The Venice-based artist hopes sales of her t-shirt will mean that more toys are delivered to kids this holiday season.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ABC7 is celebrating the 28th year of the Spark of Love toy drive - the largest community toy drive in the nation.

To help raise money this year, we have teamed up with local muralists to design t-shirts.

Muck Rock's shirt is a reproduction of a Santa Monica mural that calls for peace after two men were killed in late August in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"I think it's a really difficult holiday season this year because of what's been going on," said local graffiti artist and muralist Jules Muck, otherwise known as Muck Rock.

Jules Muck began painting graffiti as a teen in Europe and England in the 1990s.

"I think that art is brining a lot of light to people, and especially street art is very important right now because museums and galleries are closed," she added.

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for the project.

"The financial situation which has compounded down into an emotional situation, and you know people are just going through it so much. A lot of people don't have funding to buy gifts," she shared.



If you would like to buy a t-shirt to help send kids and teens some holiday joy, visit ABC7's apparel shop.

"I just think it's really important right now to try and help kids to have somewhat of a normal Christmas," Muck told ABC7.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Jules Muck's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesspark of lovespirit of givingmural artscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPARK OF LOVE
Muralist gives back with his art
Muralist pays tribute to firefighters with Spark of Love t-shirt
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
Los Angeles muralist gives back to help children and teens in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in SoCal
2 killed in multi-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway in Glendora
Firefighter injured after blaze rips through Chatsworth building
Amid criticism, Gascon says defendants will face accountability
LA County again breaks records for COVID-19 deaths, cases
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
SoCal wildlife: Pair of foxes spotted on Manhattan Beach
Show More
SoCal woman pays tribute to health care workers through music
San Bernardino County sues Newsom over stay-home order
Trump admin. cuts $200M in healthcare funds to CA over abortions
NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off layaway items at Compton store
Pasadena's Showcase House opens virtual doors
More TOP STORIES News