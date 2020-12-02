spark of love

Local LA muralists create special T-Shirts for The Spark of Love

By
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelesspark of lovespirit of givingmural artscommunity
SPARK OF LOVE
Muralists create special T-Shirts for The Spark of Love
Spark of Love toy drive goes virtual with need greater than ever
Click here to donate to Spark of Love
LA artist Septerhed designs t-shirt to raise funds for Spark of Love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County health officials provide update on COVID-19 surge - LIVE
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes
Show More
LeBron James signs 2-year, $85 million extension, ESPN reports
Laguna Beach police deliver lost packages
Long Beach tightens COVID-19 restrictions
BTS can defer military service after South Korea passes new law
People magazine reveals its '2020 People of the Year'
More TOP STORIES News