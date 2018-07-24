COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Musical performances liven afternoon at San Pedro park

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There's new enthusiasm coming to an old park.


The 100-year-old Anderson Park and Senior Center hosted "A Day in the Park." The event included an afternoon-long series of musical performances.

The 1.7-acre park is the only one in downtown San Pedro.

Recently, Andersen Park has received some much-needed attention.

Neighbors have complained about the rise of homelessness in the park. Park officials say sidewalk repairs and a new playground are just the beginning of an effort to make the park more attractive for visitors.

"A Day in the Park" was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Anderson Memorial Senior Center next to the park was built as a youth recreation center in the 1920s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparklive musiceventsgrantLos Angeles CountySan PedroLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Cal State Long Beach hosts Shark Week event
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations in Idyllwild; arson suspected
US, EU agree to resolve US tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Catalina plane crash: 3 injured after small plane goes off runway
Trump's Walk of Fame star destroyed; suspect turns self in
SpaceX launches 10 more communications satellites
Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019
Tape reveals Trump discussing Playboy hush payment
Group of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Show More
VIDEO: Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Taco Bell queso dip recalled over botulism concerns
In the Neighborhood: Leslie Sykes says Compton shaped who she is
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
VIDEO: Officer pins 10-year-old boy to ground during father's arrest
More News