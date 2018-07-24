Musical performances liven afternoon at San Pedro park

There's new enthusiasm coming to an old park.The 100-year-old Anderson Park and Senior Center hosted "A Day in the Park." The event included an afternoon-long series of musical performances.The 1.7-acre park is the only one in downtown San Pedro.Recently, Andersen Park has received some much-needed attention.Neighbors have complained about the rise of homelessness in the park. Park officials say sidewalk repairs and a new playground are just the beginning of an effort to make the park more attractive for visitors."A Day in the Park" was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Anderson Memorial Senior Center next to the park was built as a youth recreation center in the 1920s.