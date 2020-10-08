Local non-profit founder gets a big surprise for Hispanic Heritage Month from Helpful Honda

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Socal Honda Dealers are delivering some random acts of kindness in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Tito Rodriguez, also known locally as the "Hood Santa," is the co-founder of the localheartsfoundation.org, a local non-profit responsible for helping low-income, at-risk families.
The Socal Honda Dealers surprised Tito at his home with a new laptop computer, and then accompanied him to help deliver items, such as iPads, school supplies, gift cards, and non-perishable food items to local families in need.
"It's incredible to see the impact we're having is reaching ABC, is reaching Honda," Rodriguez said. "And that you guys want to join in, in what we're doing..."
You can visit localheartsfoundation.org for more.
