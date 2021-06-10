Community & Events

Nonprofit encourages young people with Down syndrome to embrace inner and outer beauty

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A local nonprofit is inspiring young girls and boys with Down syndrome to embrace their inner and outer beauty.

The Art of Runway has been molding and shaping the confidence and esteem building of individuals with Down syndrome. The program's goal is to enhance self-esteem, social skills and motivate individuals to find their inner abilities.

Renadda Wiggins has been helping girls with special needs feel beautiful for more than a decade.

"When you look beautiful, you gonna feel beautiful. So it is building that confidence to make them feel beautiful," said Wiggins.

They use different runway techniques, affirmations, workout routines and other exercises that promote a better quality of life. This program is not only available for individuals with Down syndrome, it is also available for individuals with autism, ADHD and DHH.

Wiggins has seen it change lives and parents have too.

"It gives her confidence, and she feels good about herself. It's helped her to feel more included in society," said Catherine Bailey.

The workshop also gets the girls out of the house at a time when everyone is tired of being stuck inside.

"Sometimes being cooped up with a tablet is not good for them. So for them to just be able to come out and do things that typical developing children or adults do is good," said Brianna Cortez.

Some eye shadow, blush and lip stick and smiles - lots of smiles. And not just for girls learning to put makeup up on, but for the volunteers helping too.



