Locals in Norco call their city "Horsetown U.S.A." and Independence Day fittingly began with the annual Fourth of July horseback ride.The two-hour ride featured nearly 100 horses decked out in red, white and blue, all of them eventually winding their way down to the Santa Ana River bottom.After the horseback ride, Norco residents satisfied their afternoon hunger at the Pikes Peak Park barbeque.There was also a children's bicycle ride and a horseshoe tossing competition the park.The main road into town, Sixth Street, received a patriotic paint job as well."Norco is America, and this is America, and I love America" resident Larry Eckhoff said.The only Fourth of July tradition missing in Norco is a fireworks show, removed from the festivities so the city's many horses don't get scared by the loud noises.