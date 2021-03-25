OC Fair announces plan to return this summer, with limitations

COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNS) -- The Orange County Fair, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is planning to return this year as officials Thursday announced dates in July and August.The fair is scheduled for July 16-Aug. 15, and the theme this year is, "Time for Fun.''"We are grateful to plan for an exciting, and safe OC Fair this year,'' said Natalie Rubalcava-Garcia, the chair of the OC Fair Board. "This milestone will allow the community to come together to celebrate the future and generate much-needed opportunities for economic development and growth in Orange County. The board and staff have done a fantastic job of responsibly managing our finances and preparing to meet safe reopening guidelines to not just make it through the pandemic, but to emerge resilient and ready for 2021 and beyond.''OC Fair officials are working with public health experts to develop COVID-19 protocols to keep fairgoers and workers safe.The plans currently are based on projections from public health experts on the pandemic this summer, but could change if there is another surge, officials said.Fairgoers must get tickets in advance and there will be limited capacity to allow for physical distancing, officials said. Face coverings will be required. Tickets, which will be at 2019 rates, will go on sale May 1 on the fair's website, ocfair.com."We have worked through many different scenarios for the 2021 OC Fair and we are so excited to move forward with this plan because it means that we really can bring back the fun, and that's why I love this year's theme,'' OC Fair & Event Center CEO Michele Richards said. We want everyone to continue to follow health guidelines and get vaccinated so we can finally celebrate summer together again.''