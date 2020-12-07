Community & Events

OC hospital helps underprivileged children with drive-thru Christmas party

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 children received the surprise of their lives Saturday during a drive-thru Christmas party in Orange County.

St. Joseph's Hospital in Orange hosted the holiday celebrations, complete with Santa Claus delivering gifts to each attendee.

Among the more-than-deserving recipients: children living in temporary motels and shelters, underserved families affected by cancer, and survivors of domestic violence.
