Orange County man gets record deal, to go on tour with country music band Rascal Flatts

It may sound like a story from a Hollywood movie but an Orange County man now has a record deal and will go on tour with the country music band Rascal Flatts.Jeremy Greene grew up listening to the band and was able to make his dreams come true through his charity work to help battle COVID-19.While he was putting together performers for a charity event to help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club, Green reached out to the band's lead vocalist, Gary LeVox."I wanted Gary to participate because he's been my favorite singer my entire life, so I challenged him on Instagram," he said.His challenge was accepted. The two sang together in a now popular video and they decided to work together.Now Greene is looking forward to his record with the Flatts and the chance to join them on tour and get to know his childhood idol, LeVox.Greene says his experience goes to show that dreams can come true, for anyone, with hard work. His family situation growing up was fraught with adversities."Your environment does not dictate who you become, you can do anything you put your mind to but you got to work for it, you got to believe," he said.