Laguna Beach students' art captures life in the time of COVID-19

The exhibition is a chance to see how the artists process these trying times as a record of hope and resilience.
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we look at our daily lives, and some local art students are putting their perspectives on display.

Master of Fine Arts students at Laguna College of Art and Design have announced their first exhibition of 2021. It's called "COVID Times: LCAD Masters Students Respond to the Pandemic."

"I think it's a historic record of what this group of artists were doing in Southern California at this point in time," said Peter Zokosky, chair of LCAD MFA program in drawing and painting.

Twenty students of the drawing and painting program are showcasing works they created while in quarantine.

"This exhibit came together when city hall gave us an opportunity to mount an exhibition and all of our other exhibitions have been delayed or canceled," said Zokosky. "And I really felt this was a great time to start thinking about this particular point in history where so much has changed and of course artists are adapting and artists are constantly producing even if they can't show their work."

The exhibition is a chance to see how the artists process these trying times and share personal impressions as a record of hope and resilience. One of the works included, "Birthday Girl" by Matt Duckett, which shows his daughter after her birthday during quarantine.

"I think it's just extra meaningful. It's kind of, I see this as a moment of responsibility," said Duckett. "My daughter's first kind of learning experience. It would be great to have a room full of kids but if all of those kids, if any of those kids are vulnerable, if any of them got sick or something, none of it would be worth it in the end anyway. So it's just a learning experience for all of us."

"I just think we all enjoy seeing art and it's just a place of normalcy for us," said student Jody Gerber. "So I think it's important that we try to do things that were normal to us before like have art exhibitions and get out and see."

If you want to check out the exhibition, you must contact Laguna Beach City Hall to make an appointment. The exhibition runs through March 4.
