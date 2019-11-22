Community & Events

OC's South Coast Plaza to light up Christmas tree

By ABC7.com staff
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- South Coast Plaza is ready to turn the lights on its Christmas tree.

The annual celebration in Costa Mesa is happening Thursday.

The 38th Annual Tree Lighting is set for 6 p.m. at Town Center Park -- next to the Westin South Coast Plaza.

Santa is expected to be there, along with actor and singer Matthew Morrison.

There will also be complimentary seasonal drinks and sweet treats, as well as a live band and carolers.

The event is free and open to the public.
