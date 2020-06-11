ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's just an empty parking lot at Ontario International Airport now, but that's about to change.
Starting on June 19, it will become a drive-in movie theater, with two 50-foot screens with digital sound fed directly into your vehicle through FM radio signal.
With movie houses shut down, the bygone drive-in experience has been making somewhat of a comeback. The series at Ontario airport will run for four nights and admission is free, though people are asked to bring donations of canned or boxed food for local food banks.
The first movie shown will be "Ford v. Ferrari" on June 19, much of which was shot at the airport. It will be ollowed by "The Sandlot" on July 3, "Princess Bride" on July 17 and "Napoleon Dynamite" on July 31.
Showtime for all four nights is 8:30 p.m.
Moviegoers can reserve their spot in advance by visiting movie-on-terminal-way.com
Ontario airport to convert parking lot into drive-in theater for community movie nights
