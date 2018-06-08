COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Kaiser Permanente's 'Operation Splash' is offering free swim classes in SoCal cities

EMBED </>More Videos

"Operation Splash," a program that promotes water safety and encourages exercise, is offering free swim lessons across Southern California. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With temperatures heating up, the beach and pools will soon be pretty crowded, and Kaiser Permanente wants to make sure everyone is safe in the water.

It is trying to do so with "Operation Splash," a community program that promotes water safety and encourages exercise in Southern California cities.

The program offers free swim lessons for people of low-income.

"Our goal is to offer 36,000 free swim lessons for individuals within the city of LA," Carlos Espinoza, Aquatic Director for Los Angeles, said. "We offer classes in a safe environment, the water is clean, the water is warm and our lifeguards make it fun."

The program kicks off on Sunday. For more information, call 323-906-7953 or visit laparks.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshealthsafetyswimmingexercisekaiser permanentewatersouthern californiaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
SoCal skate shop Active offers $100K for school sports
Land Meets Sea Sports Camp provides therapy for disabled
Frank Gehry, LA Phil open youth concert hall in Inglewood
LA Coliseum renovation progressing, fans should expect changes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News