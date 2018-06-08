LOS ANGELES (KABC) --With temperatures heating up, the beach and pools will soon be pretty crowded, and Kaiser Permanente wants to make sure everyone is safe in the water.
It is trying to do so with "Operation Splash," a community program that promotes water safety and encourages exercise in Southern California cities.
The program offers free swim lessons for people of low-income.
"Our goal is to offer 36,000 free swim lessons for individuals within the city of LA," Carlos Espinoza, Aquatic Director for Los Angeles, said. "We offer classes in a safe environment, the water is clean, the water is warm and our lifeguards make it fun."
The program kicks off on Sunday. For more information, call 323-906-7953 or visit laparks.org.