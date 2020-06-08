George Floyd death: Organizers of Venice memorial call for eradication of racism in society

A large and diverse crowd gathered outside the First Baptist Church of Venice. Many people brought signs and they stood and listened.
The ceremony began with a Native American prayer.
"This gathering is just to memorialize the victims of white supremacy and racism and also to get people to join the fight, join the struggle against imperialism and racism," said Soni Lloyd, the event organizer.
Speakers say the first step toward eradicating racism is to show up and listen.
