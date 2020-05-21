Community & Events

Our viewers celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA Pride by sharing their Pride photos

Our viewers and followers are honoring 50 years of fight, resistance, acceptance and celebration by sharing their Pride photos from years past.

The world's first permitted parade advocating for gay rights was staged in Hollywood on June 28, 1970.

The parade was a response to and in commemoration of the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior.

This Saturday, ABC7 presents "LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration," a virtual three-hour live event hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, with special guest host, actress Raven-Symoné, and correspondent Karl Schmid.

The expanded special, which airs 8 p.m. - 11 p.m., will also stream live on ABC7's connected apps and Hulu.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
