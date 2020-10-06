LOS ANGELES -- In an effort to unite the community, the Beverly Center in Los Angeles partnered with grassroots organization Paint the City Peaceful to create a free public art gallery on the mall's 27-foot-tall windows.
Using the theme "A World That Works," PTCP commissioned Los Angeles artists to share its mission of cultivating change through art during an installation that began Sept. 18 and will run through the end of 2020 at the intersection of Beverly and La Cienega boulevards.
"We have been an LA institution for 38 years, part of the fabric of our community. We wanted to use our platform for good. And really, what better way than to create an outdoor gallery with eight local artists that talks about messages of compassion and hope and equality on one of LA's busiest corners," Marketing and Sponsorship Director of the Beverly Center, Jackie Plaza told ABC7.
Paint the City Peaceful is a grassroots collaboration between local community members, artists, nonprofit organizations, businesses, event producers who harness the ingenuity created by a diverse stakeholder body to help communities create visual displays of solidarity for racial equality, justice, and progress.
The local Los Angeles artists-Brittney S. Price, ShowzArt, Joe O'Neill, Bandit, Mufasa, Jamie Guerrero and Shannon Knox-were tasked with painting imagery that supports community, equality, justice and peace. Through this initiative, Beverly Center and PTCP seek to create an atmosphere of solidarity in the movement toward racial equality.
"I want people to be able to take away that there is hope. I want them to be inspired. That means that you have power and that we can use our votes to make a better world," artist Brittney S. Price said.
Local artists "Paint The City Peaceful" to create a free public outdoor art gallery.
