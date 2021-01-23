Parents seek justice in fatal shooting of Inglewood college athlete

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Dwight and Patricia Summerfield have had to go through what may be every parent's worst fear."I love you, Andrew, I wish I would have been there to help protect you," Dwight Summerfield said. "It pains me to think of what you had to go through. If I could turn it around, and it would be me. I would do it in a heartbeat, I would be there and I would take those shots," Dwight Summerfield continued.These are the words Dwight and Patricia Summerfield wish they could say to their son Andrew, a 20-year-old college student-athlete who was shot and killed January 5th at Darby Park in Inglewood."He had finished playing a basketball game came outside, got inside of his vehicle," Dwight Summerfield said. "And then someone viciously, monstrously murdered him."Andrew was a junior at Grand Canyon University in Arizona. He was on the rugby team and also had an academic scholarship pursuing a degree in Business Administration, but he had been back home in Inglewood since March of last year studying remotely due to COVID-19."It's a nightmare for us," Patricia Summerfield said. "It's just unimaginable and again it happened at 11 o'clock in the morning and the park was filled with people."Now, Andrew's parents are in search for justice. They are urging anyone with information on the case to come forward.They're asking anyone who was in Darby Park or who may know something to speak up. A $30 thousand reward is also being offered."Please, we are asking for justice for us," Patricia Summerfield said. "Just come forward.""If you know information, it can be anonymous," Dwight Summerfield said. "Report it to the Inglewood Police department. We just want justice for our son."The Summerfields think it may have been a case of mistaken identity, but as his family grieves they remember the person that Andrew was."He had an infectious smile," Dwight Summerfield said. "He come into the room, he just had that type of a presence.""We've had so many friends and family members that have talked about the type of person he was," Patricia Summerfield said "The type of character that he had. It's just unreal. Unbelievable."ABC7 reached out to the Inglewood Police Department but haven't received an update on the case. To provide any information on the case you can call 888-412-7463.