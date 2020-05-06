Parkinson's patient makes Dodgers masks to fight back against Parkinson's disease and the coronavirus.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Joan DeYoung makes Dodgers masks, with the support of her boxing coaches, to help the fight against coronavirus and Parkinson's disease.
For the past four years Joan DeYoung has been fighting back against her Parkinson's disease by taking boxing classes at Rock Steady Boxing in Ventura, a boxing school aimed at those living with the disease. Thankfully, the positive effects of her class have allowed her to continue her love of sewing.
Normally she sews quilts, but with the coronavirus pandemic and two daughters-in-law working in the medical profession, she has decided to turn from quilts to masks.
"She's this world class quilter..." said Lisa Oliver, co-owner and head coach of Rock Steady Boxing. "And this year with COVID-19 instead of doing the quilts, she turned that into making protective face masks."
DeYoung is also a big Dodgers fan and had leftover Dodgers fabric from a quilt she was making. Dodgers legend Kirk Gibson is also living with Parkinson's diseases and has started the Kirk Gibson Foundation to help find a cure. DeYoung decided to tie it all together and started making Dodgers masks, which can only be had by making a donation to the fight against Parkinson's disease.
"I said to Lisa, 'Hey I have some Dodger fabric, why don't we try to promote that I will make some masks and maybe they'll make donations to our fundraising,'" DeYoung said.
DeYoung sews them all by hand with materials purchased entirely out of pocket.
To get a Dodgers mask, simply make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation
