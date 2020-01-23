Pasadena police appoint department's 1st female deputy chief in over 130 years

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pasadena Police Department has appointed the first female deputy chief in the department's more than 130-year history.Cheryl Moody was hired as a police officer with the department back in 1992 after serving in the United State Air Force and working for four years with the Long Beach Police Department.In her new position, she will oversee the department's daily operations and special projects.Moody will start her new role on February 17th.