Take a look inside the 'Good Burger' diner pop-up in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Fans of the Nickelodeon classic "Good Burger" can head to West Hollywood for some 90s nostalgia.
The pop-up diner which opened Wednesday boasts all kinds of throwbacks to the beloved skits on the series "All That," starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell.
For $30, fans get 90 minutes inside the temporary restaurant, including a room filled with vintage arcade games, a "Good Burger"-themed meal and a commemorative diner hat.
And, of course, there are plenty of Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.
Pop-up owner Derek Berry hopes everyone who goes will have an enjoyable experience.
"You walk in and bam it hits you. I mean, you're right back in the 90s, right back in the 'All That' vibe. And, you know, just a simpler time in life," said Berry.
It's in the same location as Saved By The Max, the pop-up inspired by "Saved By The Bell."
Berry said another themed pop-up is in the works.
