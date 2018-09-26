COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate' to fight childhood cancer

FILE (AP PHOTO)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Wednesday is your chance to pick up a burrito and fight childhood cancer.

More than 330 restaurants nationwide have partnered with the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to host a "Dine & Donate" event.

Chipotle is the lead partner with 271 locations in the area that will donate 50 percent of sales from open to close to the foundation. Mention PCRF when ordering at Chipotle.

The event is held to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found here.
