PHOTOS: Desert X Returns to Coachella Valley

By Leenika Belfield-Martin
Desert X installation view of Serge Attukwei Clottey,The Wishing Well. 2021.Photography by Lance Gerber.
Photography by Lance Gerber. Courtesy the artist and Desert X.
PALM SPRINGS (KABC) -- For nearly a year, most of our public spaces could be described as "deserted." Now, after two years Desert X has returned to Coachella Valley with exhibits that explore this idea while providing viewers with a COViD-safe experience.





"We look forward to embarking together on a new journey of exploration, providing a much-needed opportunity for visitors and their families to enjoy and engage safely with art by some of today's most important artists as they address the urgent issues of these extraordinary times," said Desert X Founder and President Susan L. Davis.



Viewers can see site-specific installations by internationally-acclaimed contemporary artists whose artwork make bold commentary on topics like immigration, diversity, women's rights, and other political issues. One of this year's stand out piece on social media is Nicholas Galanin's "Never Forget," a large sign with the words "Indian Land" that pays homage to the indigenous communities of the west.


The free outdoor exhibition will run from now until May 16. Swipe through our gallery to get a sneak peek into some of the creative works featured this year. Visit desertx.org to help plan your trip today!
