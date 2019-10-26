Poll: SoCal residents who say cost of living here is "unbearable" increases to 59%

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The number of Southern Californians who say the cost of living here is "unbearable" increased from 50% to 59% in five months.According to a SurveyUSA poll conducted exclusively for ABC7, the percent who people who call costs a "major problem" is up from 51% to 57%, and an increasing number of Southern Californians say that "pinching pennies" is pointless. Overall, the survey finds a number of key, quality-of-life indicators have deteriorated just in the past five months since SurveyUSA last measured sentiment in May 2019.Question 1:59% of Southern California adults describe the cost of living here as "unbearable." This is up from 50% when the identical question was put to Southern Californians 5 months ago. The percentage today who describe the cost of living as a "major problem" is up from 51% in May to 57% today. Those who describe the cost of living in Southern California as a "crisis" are twice as likely to self-describe as "poor" than to describe as "working class," and 4 times more likely to describe as "poor" than to describe as "middle class."Question 2:A majority of Southern Californians (53%) say they are stressed about the cost of living. This ranges from 73% of those who say they are falling behind financially to just 27% of those who say they are prospering here financially.Question 3:25% say they are angry about the cost of living, 24% say they feel trapped by the cost of living, 24% say they feel sad, 20% feel hopeless.Question 4:43% say that higher gasoline prices are a hardship which causes families to spend less on other things. Another 13% say that higher gasoline prices are "crushing," making it impossible for them to afford other essentials that they must have. That said, we note that the number of Angelenos who say they cannot afford to fill their gas tank all the way up is comparatively unchanged in the tracking data.Question 5:29% say they never thought about living somewhere else, now they do.About: SurveyUSA interviewed 500 adults from the Los Angeles TV viewing area (aka: the Nielsen DMA) mid-May 2019 and again mid October 2019. Many of the May 2019 questions were re-asked verbatim. Other, new questions were added in October. The research was conducted online. Time-series data is available by clicking directly on the "Triangle T" logo wherever it appears in the question numbering below. This will open tracking graphs in a new window that not only allow you to see movement among the entire Southern California population, but among each demographic sub-population.COSTLY SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: You feel it every day in your wallet. From rent to gas, the price of living in the Southland keeps going up.Now ABC7 is arming you with simple solutions to save you money. Watch our special reports next week on Eyewitness News at 4pm.