Poll: American pride is at an all-time low

Americans aren't feeling the love.

According to a Gallup poll patriotism is at a record low.

Only 45 percent of adults identified as being "extremely proud" to be Americans and 70 percent said they were proud.

Numbers have been on the decline for much of the 21st century but are the lowest since Gallup began polling American pride in 2001.

22 percent of democrats said they're extremely proud compared to 76 percent of republicans. Just 41 percent of independents express extreme pride.
