Coronavirus

Loved ones celebrate Pomona man's homecoming after life-threatening battle with COVID-19

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Friends and family are celebrating the homecoming of a Pomona man who spent nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19.

Scott Biltonen returned back home to his wife and kids on Friday after the life-threatening battle. He was greeted by a parade of cars driving by his house to cheer him on.

His wife Angie says she started feeling sick around the end of March. Then Biltonen came ill. Once he started having trouble breathing a few days later, they went to the emergency room.

"He was admitted on March 27. We got our positive tests on the 28th and by the 29th he was on a ventilator and in (the) ICU and I was at home," Angie said.

Biltonen spend around 17 days on a ventilator before his breathing began to normalize. He then spent two weeks in a rehabilitation center after being released from the hospital.

Family of 79-year-old Menifee man who survived COVID-19 hopes his story will inspire strength
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a Menifee man who overcame the worst of COVID-19 is hoping that his story of survival will inspire others who may be going through the same.



Relatives and friends stepped in to help and support Angie while she was home recovering from the virus and her husband was in the hospital. Their daughters also stepped in to care for her.

Biltonen says he was touched by the cheers and welcome home messages.

"I'm forever indebted to you. I'm so grateful and so just so overwhelmed by the support that gave me drive to get home. That gave me the drive to work, to stand up and walk again, and I'm doing it," he said.

He's still in therapy but says he's definitely on the road to recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspomonalos angeles countyroad to recoverycoronavirussurvivor storycommunitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Thunderbirds to fly over SoCal Friday to honor frontline workers
2020 grads are being honored with custom signs
Cedars-Sinai testing new method to treat COVID-19 patients
Newsom releases guidelines to reopen CA restaurants, malls, offices
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months
CSU campuses to remain closed through fall semester
Cedars-Sinai testing new method to treat COVID-19 patients
Newsom releases guidelines to reopen CA restaurants, malls, offices
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Maps show where COVID-19 cases are growing, falling in CA
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
Show More
Tricycle belonging to boy with special needs stolen in Sherman Oaks
How this non-profit is feeding seniors and creating jobs
Check your mailbox: Some CA children getting up to $365 for food
Nicholas Pinnock on 'For Life' cliffhanger finale
Ontario garbage man gives touching tribute to 2020 graduates
More TOP STORIES News