COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Pop-up held in Long Beach for ideas to redesign the 51st Greenbelt

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Long Beach residents gave their input on how they want the 51st Greenbelt to be redesigned.


The Department of Public Works, Health and Human Services and Parks, Recreation and Marine hosted the pop-up event as part of the city's Earth Day celebration.

The seldom-used park is about to get a make-over that seeks to balance open spaces with activities. Ideas for the park include a walking path, adult and youth fitness stations and a youth bicycle education course.

The 51st Greenbelt will add more than 40 acres of new green space to Long Beach's 8th District.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityparkchildrenLos Angeles CountyLong Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
3 totally free community events in LA this weekend
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
4 can't-miss live music events in LA this weekend
Annual Long Beach boat race rooted in Chinese history
Santa Monica camp allows girls to explore male-dominated jobs
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News