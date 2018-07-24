Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green

Footage captured from AIR7 HD showed a possible algae bloom in the Hollywood Reservoir Tuesday.The water appeared green in the video, which is an indication of an algae bloom. But the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which is responsible for maintaining the reservoir, did not confirm if that was the case.LADWP said the reservoir is currently out of service and not part of the city's drinking water system.Officials said algae blooms in the reservoir are naturally occurring and not a cause for concern.