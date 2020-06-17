Watch these messages of support and celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.
Check back often, as we add more messages to celebrate 50 Years of LA Pride.
Don't miss "LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration," a primetime special exclusively on ABC7, at abc7.com and on the ABC7 Los Angeles App, Saturday, June 27, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
Pride month messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community
Actors, musicians, comedians, athletes, reality stars, politicians, advocates and activists share their thoughts as they celebrate 50 years of LA Pride.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News