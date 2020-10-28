In The Community

WATCH: Pro scooter rider Dejion Taylor shreds across Long Beach

Meet 20-year-old professional scooter rider Deijon Taylor from Long Beach, whose viral videos will blow you away.
By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Viral sensation Dejion Taylor has generated millions of views on social media for his gravity-defying scooter tricks.

"I started scootering at the age of 14," said Taylor, 20. "I went pro at 16."

The Long Beach native is sponsored by Havoc Pro Scooter.

"There's a whole scooter community," Taylor said. "It's just not so known yet, but there's a lot of us."

Taylor has generated over 772,000 followers on TikTok.

Watch the video for the full story.

