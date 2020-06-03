Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death - LIVE

Protests continued even as prosecutors in Minnesota announced they are filing charges against the three other Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest that preceded Floyd's death. They are also increasing the charge to second-degree murder for former officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen in a video placing a knee on Floyd's neck for an extended time.
Protests were calmer than they have been in the days following Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis. There have been massive demonstrations in Southern California and nationwide, in some cases attracting looters and vandals. Many law enforcement agencies have stated that much of the violence and destruction was at the hands of opportunists seeking to capitalize on the protests that are calling for an end to police brutality and injustice against African Americans.
By Wednesday morning, arrests had grown to more than 9,000 nationwide since the vandalism, arson and shootings erupted around the U.S. At least 12 deaths have been reported, though the circumstances in many cases are still being sorted out.
West Hollywood:
Hundreds of people marched peacefully through the streets of West Hollywood Wednesday, calling for justice for George Floyd and supporting Black Lives Matter.
Downtown LA
A group of protesters appeared at Los Angeles City Hall early Wednesday afternoon, with plans to march toward District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office at the Hall of Justice.
One woman said it was her first time at a protest, but seeing events across the country and racial inequality, she said she just had to show up and express herself. She was glad to see the event was peaceful.
"With everything I'm seeing, I couldn't just sit back," she said. "I had to be out here protesting, because the inequality is not OK. I see it every day."
People in the crowd were dancing and drumming as they chanted and held signs.
"The energy has been crazy out here. We've been peacefully protesting. I have not seen one person get arrested at all.
"There's more love than hate and we're trying to show that by dancing. I don't expect any violence today."
The demonstrations across the Southland on Wednesday are as scheduled:
-10 a.m. at the Montrose Shopping Park Association, 3808 Ocean View Blvd.
-10 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of West Hills Baseball, 7001 Valley Circle Blvd.
-11:30 a.m. at Heartwell Park in Long Beach, 5801 E Parkcrest St.
-Noon at Heritage Park in front of the Covina Police Department
-1 p.m. at the Clifton M. Brakensiek Library in Bellflower
Events in Newport Beach:
-Noon at MacArthur Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway
-2 p.m. at the Newport Pier
-5 p.m. at San Miguel Drive and Avocado Avenue
-5 p.m. at Back Bay View Park, Jamboree Road and Pacific Coast Highway
Thousands of protesters turned up in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon for a second day to demand justice following the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
The group quickly grew in size, and at one point, two different large bodies of protesters were covering extensive ground across the area. It appeared that both groups were trying to coordinate and form into one with the intention of ending up at the LAPD Hollywood Division building.
Even with the crowd sizes, the event remained mostly peaceful throughout the day.
Los Angeles County again had a curfew that took effect at 6 p.m. Dozens of protesters remained on the streets in the Hollywood area after that. Police appeared to be slowly taking some of them into custody. One group of protesters was seen lying down in the street waiting to be arrested.
On a nearby rooftop, another group was lying down to form the letters "BLM," for Black Lives Matter.
After curfew, protesters spell BLM with their bodies on Hollywood rooftop
One protester had a message for President Donald Trump, who has derided many governors as "weak" and demanded tougher crackdowns on burning and stealing among some demonstrations in the aftermath of violent protests in dozens of American cities.
"President Trump I'm talking to you, up in the White House, you should be defending us. You should be defending our right to peacefully protest, because Second Amendment isn't the only one. There's the first one before that. That's the freedom of speech, assembly and press," he said.
The president has also urged governors to deploy the National Guard, which he credited for helping calm the situation Sunday night in Minneapolis.
The California National Guard arrived Monday after several non-violent protests in the area turned chaotic as some individuals, who did not appear to be involved in the protests, began looting. More than 100 people were arrested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.