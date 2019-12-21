Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood puts on magical Christmas light display

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- During the holidays, one Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood puts on a lights display along Thoroughbred Street and Jennet Street.The annual lights display has become so popular that the city has a drive-thru only ordinance during peak hours.Between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Christmas Eve no walk-ups will be allowed.The public can enjoy the lights from the comfort of their car.