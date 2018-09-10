COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Ranchos Walk takes participants on historic journey through Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds put on their walking shoes and headed out on a historic walk. It was the first Ranchos Walk 2018.



The 9.4-mile walk to stretched from Rancho Los Alamitos to Rancho Los Cerritos, the two original ranchos in Long Beach. There were also 6 and 3.5-mile options. Organizers wanted to encourage people to explore different neighborhoods of Long Beach.

The route passed Cal State Long Beach, Signal Hill and other historic buildings and areas along the way. The group made their way up Reservoir Hill, which rests 170 feet above sea level-the highest point in the city.

The walk ended after four hours where participants were given much-needed rest and refreshments. Long Beach Transit provided shuttle buses to talk walkers back to where they started.
