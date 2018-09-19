READY Long Beach promotes emergency preparedness

More than 5,000 people flocked to the base of Cal State Long Beach's Walter Pyramid for the 5th annual READY Long Beach. The program is a citywide outreach effort promoting emergency preparedness and safety.Participants were treated to demonstrations by the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program. An array of booths featured information on such topics as water safety, gas shut-off valves and more.There were also hands-on, interactive demonstrations. At the expo, attendees gained access to resources and learned life-saving tips and fire safety demonstrations.Other highlights included emergency vehicle displays, emergency supplies and equipment, food, music, kids rides and prizes. Organizers say for every $1 spent on ready preparedness, $7 to $10 are saved in response and recovery.The event was free, but donations were welcomed with proceeds going to future outreach programs. READY Long Beach won the FEMA national award for individual and community outreach.