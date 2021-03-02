american red cross

Red Cross Giving Day on March 24th - How to take action

ABC7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross (ARC) Los Angeles Region to honor Red Cross Month by giving blood, signing up to volunteer or donation on Giving Day on March 24.

The Red Cross shows up every day to provide critical support for people facing crises of all kinds - even in the midst of a pandemic.

Red Cross Month Events:
Light Up Red - Five-year running tradition across Los Angeles, where iconic buildings, landmarks and companies will light up red in hour of Red Cross Month. This is reminder that we are all in this together.

Santa Monica Pier (March 1)
Paramount Studios Main Gate and Water Tower in Hollywood (March 8-12)
Beverly Hills City Hall (March 24)

Giving Day - On March 24, giving a gift donation of any size makes a difference and provide food, shelter and relief items to families in need across Los Angeles.

How You Can Take Action: Join the American Red Cross spirit this March and support their mission to provide comfort and hope during these toughest of times.

Donate Online: redcross.org/abc7la

Call: 1-800-Red-Cross

Give Blood: Please make an appointment at redcrossblood.org

Volunteer: Visit redcross.org/volunteer
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblood donationsamerican red crosssocietyblood plasmalos angelesvolunteerismcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMERICAN RED CROSS
Veteran utilizes military experience to help as Red Cross volunteer
FDA study could lead to removal of blood donation restrictions for gay men
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
COVID-19: Red Cross in need of plasma donors amid shortage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Seal Beach police launch hate crime investigation into racist letter
Deputy wounded in Hesperia shooting, suspect in custody
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Long Beach locals share their love for the coastal community
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
Rainbow lifeguard tower burned down in Long Beach
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
Show More
SoCal father who battled COVID for 3 months finally goes home
IE Girl Scout, 8, sets national record for cookie sales
9 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Yorba Linda's jumbo-sized teddy bears go into hibernation
Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central CA
More TOP STORIES News