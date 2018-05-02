COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Relax, Mom: 3 rejuvenating Mother's Day events in Brentwood

Photo: Cos Bar Brentwood/Yelp

By Hoodline
Mother's Day is just around the corner; and lucky for Brentwood families, a number of local businesses are preparing help you treat the moms in your life just right.

With a little help from our friends at Eventbrite, we've found the top three gatherings that'll indulge Brentwood moms the way they deserve this month.

Shimmy and shake with baby



Photo: Eventbrite

Could Mom and her new baby benefit from a little dance therapy? Then gift them tickets to the Baby and Me series at Moore Dancing. The five-week series offers 45-minute sessions designed to help moms rebuild strength and stamina while interacting with their little ones, ages 0-9 months.

The date: Every Thursday in May, 12:15-1 p.m.

The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.

The price: $25 per session, or $100 for the full series

Buy tickets

Get showered with goodies



Photo: Cos Bar Brentwood/Yelp

Take Mom down to Cos Bar for a bit of me-time. Next Thursday, May 10, the shop will transform into a Mother's Day oasis. Kristen Noel Crawley, founder of KNC Beauty, and her team will give away customized gifts, makeovers and flower arrangements over light snacks and drinks.

The date: Thursday 5/10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The location: Cos Bar Brentwood, 13050 San Vicente Blvd., #101

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Cleanse her body and soul



Photo: Eventbrite

Help Mom set fresh intentions with a restorative New Moon Sound Bath at Moore Dancing. Ana Netanel and her team of sound healers will play ancient instruments that will send vibrations through every cell in her body, leaving her feeling energized and rejuvenated.

The date: Saturday 5/12, 8-9:30 p.m.

The location: Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.

The price: $20 for early-birds, $25 for day-of tickets

Buy tickets
