Relax, Mom: 3 rejuvenating Mother's Day events in Brentwood

Mother's Day is just around the corner; and lucky for Brentwood families, a number of local businesses are preparing help you treat the moms in your life just right.With a little help from our friends at Eventbrite , we've found the top three gatherings that'll indulge Brentwood moms the way they deserve this month.Could Mom and her new baby benefit from a little dance therapy? Then gift them tickets to the Baby and Me series at Moore Dancing. The five-week series offers 45-minute sessions designed to help moms rebuild strength and stamina while interacting with their little ones, ages 0-9 months.Every Thursday in May, 12:15-1 p.m.Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.$25 per session, or $100 for the full seriesTake Mom down to Cos Bar for a bit of me-time. Next Thursday, May 10, the shop will transform into a Mother's Day oasis. Kristen Noel Crawley, founder of KNC Beauty, and her team will give away customized gifts, makeovers and flower arrangements over light snacks and drinks.Thursday 5/10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.Cos Bar Brentwood, 13050 San Vicente Blvd., #101FreeHelp Mom set fresh intentions with a restorative New Moon Sound Bath at Moore Dancing. Ana Netanel and her team of sound healers will play ancient instruments that will send vibrations through every cell in her body, leaving her feeling energized and rejuvenated.Saturday 5/12, 8-9:30 p.m.Moore Dancing, 11943 Montana Ave.$20 for early-birds, $25 for day-of tickets