'GMA' surprises charitable brothers on verge of homelessness with new house

The Raleigh, North Carolina, teens played an integral role at a nearby COVID-19 testing site after the 27610 zip code became one of the state's worst for the spread of the virus. The brothers helped process test samples six or seven days a week.
The family of seven had been living in a hotel after their parents were furloughed almost two years ago. But they were losing access to the hotel and facing homelessness.
Even still, the brothers lifted themselves up as they continued to serve and inspire.
"To see the energy and the work ethic that they have is just amazing." Diana Powell, founder of Justice Served NC, told "GMA." "They want to be able to still give back and serve their community. I think that is a beautiful thing."
So as a thank you, Vero Diagnostics and the community teamed up to give the family a fully-furnished house. All house-related expenses are paid for a year.
The boys, their family and several friends gathered together to hear the news announced to them on live TV.
"I had no idea that they were so resilient," said Amber Adams, the boys' mother. "I appreciate their strength and they're really good boys. I'm very fortunate to have children like them."
Jordon Adams said he wants to continue the momentum gained from volunteering and be a doctor when he grows up. Levonte wants to work in science.
"The best way to combat [COVID-19] is to make people feel safe," Levonte Adams said.