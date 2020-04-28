Coronavirus

Retired LAPD sergeant trying to save Palermo, beloved Los Feliz neighborhood restaurant

LAPD is accustomed to saving lives, but now a retired sergeant is trying to rescue a local restaurant from going under amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
By
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For decades, Palermo has been a favorite restaurant of first responders. Now, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant is helping the neighborhood staple, which is struggling to stay in business amid this on-going coronavirus emergency.

Pizza is the top seller at Palermo in Los Feliz. The homemade dough, marinara and fresh toppings have kept customers coming back the last 44 years. These days though, the booths of this neighborhood staple are empty.

The restaurant, which seats 190 people, is struggling to survive.

MORE: Give back with a coffee or snack to healthcare workers in Long Beach
EMBED More News Videos

Long Beach Bread Lab, located on the Long Beach Memorial Medical Center campus, is giving its customers a chance to pay it forward to hospital workers during the coronavirus pandemic.


"Today we're doing about 5% of what we usually do," said Tony Fanara, the owner of Palermo.

Fanara said he'd had to lay off employees to keep the doors open, but help is on the way.

Former LAPD Sgt. Joe Oliveri has been dining at Palermo for the last 40 years. He started a gofundme.com page to help Fanara and his employees at Palermos. Oliveri calls it the 2020 version of passing a hat around the police station.

"So, I put it on there for $5,000 and social media just went crazy," said Oliveri.

By Monday morning nearly $50,000 was raised.

MORE: Business owners file lawsuit against Newsom, Garcetti over COVID-19 closures
EMBED More News Videos

Seven business owners are suing Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and dozens of others over COVID-19 closures.


"Tony deserves it, his employees deserve it. He's here for first responders forever. If we need something, we come to him and he helps us out," said Oliveri.

Oliveri added that Fanaras compassion extends to everyone in his community.

"You watch homeless people come up to the door. He says 'Hi Fred, how are you? Wait outside,' goes back and gets them a slice of pizza and a Coke. Brings it out to the homeless person. He's just a wonderful, wonderful guy," said Oliveri.

The lasagna and chicken Diane are fan favorites and are available for takeout, but if you can't order, supporters are asking for donations.

"Everybody's giving to first responders and they all deserve it, but some of the other people that have helped us - it's time to help them," said Oliveri.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countylos felizsmall businessbusinesscoronavirusrestaurantcommunityfundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute frontline workers with formation flight over
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
Brewery releases aptly named Stir Crazy beer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA Mayor Garcetti says 'safer-at-home' orders could be eased within weeks
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to discuss redrawing floor plans at businesses, schools
Corona hair salon reopens despite stay-at-home orders
Authorities investigating egg attack on vendor in South LA
LIVE | Blue Angels, Thunderbirds salute frontline workers with formation flight over
Coronavirus could be tied to rare illness in children
Doctor who treated coronavirus patients dies by suicide
Show More
24 cats rescued from hot car with 'urine-saturated' food, no water in Ontario
Chargers draft UCLA star RB Joshua Kelley
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 942
Report: 33% of LA apartment hunters looking to move to other cities
More TOP STORIES News