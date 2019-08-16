LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Union Station is getting ready to transport travelers back in time, as it prepares to turn the Historic Ticket Concourse into a retro roller rink.
The event will be reminiscent of a roller disco, complete with DJs and dance music from the 70s, 80s and today's biggest hits.
It will take place Aug. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. and Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.
Admission for a one hour skate session is $7 in advance and $10 at the door.
Admission includes roller skate rentals and you can also take your own skates.
Retro roller rink coming to Union Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News