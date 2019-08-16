Community & Events

Retro roller rink coming to Union Station

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Union Station is getting ready to transport travelers back in time, as it prepares to turn the Historic Ticket Concourse into a retro roller rink.

The event will be reminiscent of a roller disco, complete with DJs and dance music from the 70s, 80s and today's biggest hits.

It will take place Aug. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. and Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission for a one hour skate session is $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

Admission includes roller skate rentals and you can also take your own skates.
