Retro roller rink coming to Union Station

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Union Station is getting ready to transport travelers back in time, as it prepares to turn the Historic Ticket Concourse into a retro roller rink.The event will be reminiscent of a roller disco, complete with DJs and dance music from the 70s, 80s and today's biggest hits.It will take place Aug. 24 from noon to 9 p.m. and Aug. 25 from noon to 4 p.m.Admission for a one hour skate session is $7 in advance and $10 at the door.Admission includes roller skate rentals and you can also take your own skates.