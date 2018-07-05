COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Rose Bowl hosts fireworks show during 'AmericaFest' to celebrate July 4

For nearly 20 minutes, some 2.5 tons of fireworks were shot into the night sky, making it the largest fireworks display in the Rose Bowl's 92-year history. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
One of the biggest parties and fireworks displays around Southern California for Independence Day was "AmericaFest" at the Rose Bowl.

For nearly 20 minutes, some 2.5 tons of fireworks were shot into the night sky, making it the largest fireworks display in the stadium's 92-year history.

The theme of AmericaFest was "Let Freedom Ring" and the evening's entertainment included a performance from this year's "American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe as well as a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

A crew of 20 had been preparing the Pasadena site for the last four days, and before that essentially working year-round to prepare for the show, said H.H. Hanson, an organizer with AmericaFest.
