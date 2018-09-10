'Row for a Reason' raises money for patients, families battling cancer

It's the fourth annual Row for a Reason at Body One Fitness. The Redondo Beach gym wants to raise $25,000 for Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach.The event was started by the gym's owner Lou Sidella after he lost his father to cancer several years ago. For a $50 donation per half-hour time slot, rowers go at their own pace.The proceeds provide free support groups and resources for those battling cancer and their families. The Cancer Support Community has more than 200 free programs each month at the Redondo Beach Pier.