'Run as One' to raise awareness about depression and PTSD among veterans

When a massive earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, two U.S. Marines responded to the devastated region. It's how Team Rubicon was born. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When a massive earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, two U.S. Marines responded to the devastated region. It's how Team Rubicon was born, a group of mostly veterans and some civilians who help with disaster relief domestically and abroad.

Many of the volunteers will be participating in the Run as One 5K Saturday morning in Hermosa Beach. It's one of more than 170 taking place around the country.

The event is aimed at raising awareness about depression and PTSD. One the organization's founding members lost the battle to PTSD in 2011.

"Clay Hunt, he was one of our original members of Team Rubicon, served with our CEO in Afghanistan and Iraq," said U.S. Marine veteran, Michael Davidson. "This is just to bring us all together and bring awareness to that community," said Army veteran Stacy Abraham.

For Davidson and Abraham, serving through events like this one and helping with disaster relief is a lifelong commitment. "You see the impact that you're making and that's part of being in service," said Abraham.
