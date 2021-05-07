Community & Events

Safe Sleep Village opens in Rampart Village for the unhoused

People experiencing homelessness can now find a new safe space to sleep in Rampart Village.
By
Rampart Village (KABC) -- A parking lot in Rampart Village has been transformed into what officials are calling a Safe Sleep Village.

It's the first of its kind in the city and is being funded by the county. It's a short-term solution for the growing homelessness crisis.

"We're providing on site services and showers and three healthy meals a day. And whatever care someone needs to just get stabilized and feel better," said Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

The site is located on Madison street and is managed by Urban Alchemy, a San Francisco based non-profit.

"There are many people here who really want jobs, they really want to get on their feet. They want their own space," said Safe Sleep Village Director Wanda Williams.

The Safe Sleep Village is being monitored at all times by Urban Alchemy employees.

Prince page, who is unhoused, said he feels safe at the Safe Sleep Village.

"They showed me much love. And they basically brought out the red carpet for me and told me that I was somebody. And I believed that," said Page.

The Safe Sleep Village offers about 70 designated spots for people to keep their tents. But eventually, the parking lot will be turned into 400 units of permanent supportive housing.

Officials said people living in the Safe Sleep Village will be offered units in the new building. But according to O'Farrell, they hope to have them in permanent supportive housing before they break ground in about one year.

"We're very optimistic that long term, we'll be able to put everyone who's here into a permanent situation," said O'Farrell.

Seven of the people staying at the Madison Safe Sleep Village are people that were experiencing homelessness in Echo Park and refused temporary shelter like Project Roomkey in February.
