Santa Monica approves restrictions on electric-scooter rentals

The Santa Monica city council approved a pilot program that will place restrictions on scooter rental companies.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Santa Monica city council has green-lit a pilot program that will place restrictions on scooter rental companies.

The restrictions, which include higher permit fees and a cap on the number of scooters allowed in the city, will take effect in September.

Lime and Bird, two app-based electric scooter companies operating in Santa Monica, will likely be impacted.

Bird said the city wants to limit its fleet by two-thirds and has organized a rally before the city council meeting, urging the council to instead protect access to sustainable transportation.

RELATED: Santa Monica eyeing limits on electric-scooter rentals

Riders began renting the motorized scooters last September.

One of the main issues is safety on city streets and sidewalks, including underage riders and riders not wearing helmets.

City officials say they are seeing many scooter riders use public sidewalks. Under state law, they are supposed to stay on bike paths. Fines can range up to $200.
